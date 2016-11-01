BATAVIA SETS HEARING ON REORGANIZING DPW; NEW DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SERVICES IS PROPOSED

The City Council Monday night by a 6-2 vote set a date for a public hearing on a controversial local law to reorganize the Department of Public Works. The hearing will be held July 8.

The proposal would require amending the City Charter because it alters the duties of the city engineer.

The local law would create a Department of Public Services, which would include engineering, water and sewerage, public works and code enforcement.

In effect, the local law would curtail the city engineer's supervisory role.

Council Members Kenneth F. Witt and Marjorie Bostwick voted against the public hearing, indicating they did not approve of the change.

The Council also sent a message to the County Legislature by voting not to support a proposed $1.8 million countywide radio system.

Only Councilman John C. Goebert voted in favor of city participation in the proposed system that proponents say would improve communications among numerous county police, fire and emergency services.

Council President Paul J. Weiss, who said the county must believe "there's a money tree," spoke against the concept as did Councilmen William J. Fava and Thomas J. Franco.

They rejected the plan as too expensive and a duplication of communications capability that the city already has.

The Council also questioned whether all town and villages would participate, a key to the effectiveness of the countywide communications plan.