3 ENDORSED IN NORTH TONAWANDA WARDS; 2 INCUMBENTS AND NEWCOMER WIN BACKING

Three of North Tonawanda's five Democratic ward committees have announced endorsements for the Common Council.

A newcomer to North Tonawanda politics, Carol Steuernagel, has been endorsed by the Democratic Fourth Ward Committee to oppose incumbent Republican Alderwoman Sara K. Hood.

Mrs. Steuernagel, 38, was active in Democratic politics in her native Kenmore before she and her husband moved to North Tonawanda eight years ago. She is an office manager for a senior citizens complex in Williamsville.

She said she wants to get back into politics "to look out for community interests" in North Tonawanda.

Endorsed for re-election by their respective Democratic ward committees were Fifth Ward Alderman Thomas M. Jaccarino and Third Ward incumbent Joseph F. Liberto.

First Ward Alderman Mark J. Narowski, the third Democrat on the five-member Council, is virtually certain to face primary election opposition from an endorsed Democratic candidate although the ward committee has not yet announced its endorsement.

Narowski has fallen out of favor among organization Democrats because he has sided with Republicans Hood and Council President Duane J. Sledzinski on some issues, providing the decisive swing vote for the minority Republicans.

Also expected is a Democratic ward committee endorsement of a candidate, yet to be named, to oppose Sledzinski, Second Ward Republican.