FORD CLOSING ENGINE PLANT IN BRAZIL

Ford Motor Co., looking to reduce costs during the auto industry's current downturn, said it will close a diesel engine plant in Brazil.

The shutdown of the Sao Bernado do Compo factory will result in the dismissal of 1,190 workers, said Ford spokesman John Emmert. The plant would close in about a year.

He said the No. 2 U.S. automaker had determined that the plant was not sufficiently cost-competitive, and that the 6.2-liter and 7.8-liter diesel engines assembled there lacked the technology to meet future U.S. emissions standards.