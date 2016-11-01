BACK-TO-BACK HOMERS LIFT SOUTH BUFFALO TO 6-5 WIN

Back-to-back homers in the seventh inning Saturday by Tim Dempsey and Pat McMahon clinched South Buffalo's 6-5 win over Lamm in an American Legion baseball game at Cazenovia Park. The win boosted South Buffalo to 5-1.

The homers gave Pat Fisher the win on a seven-hitter. One of those hits was a two-run homer by Brad Kovach for Lamm (2-3).

Glab pounded out three homers in trouncing Tonawanda, 11-8. Todd Jackovich, Tom Nicometo and Vinnie Lauricella homered, while Mark Ring went 3 for 4 and Ace McGurn pitched the win for Glab (3-4).

Central League: Kevin Kern and Dan Roblee each hit a two-run homer and Dave Buncy had three hits to pace Chaffee-Sardinia's 14-11 win over Gowanda. Cliff Wheeler hit a two-run homer and a double for Gowanda. . . . Fillmore edged Holland, 4-3, in the 10th when Matt Hopkins walked with the bases loaded. Byron Miller had four singles for Fillmore (6-3). Holland is 5-5.

Lake Shore League: West Seneca belted five homers and John Catanzaro went 5 for 6 as the Kandefers (10-3) routed Cheektowaga, 21-7. The West Seneca homers were by Keith Otis (three hits), Jeff Sgroi, Sean O'Leary, Mike Loughlin and Mike Keating. Jeff Zanrup hit a grand slam for Cheektowaga.

AAABA: Mark Notaro singled in Joe Bowman with the winning run in the seventh to give North Forest (4-1) a 5-4 decision over Jack Adkins. Bowman and Paul Cartone hit triples for North Forest. Brian Hennessy hit a three-run homer for Adkins. . . . Dave Poweski, Chad Volkert and Jeff Rieth each had two hits and two RBIs to pace Pignataros to an 11-6 win over Bramas. Brian Komanski's two RBIs sparked a key four-run rally in the Pignataros' sixth. . . . Town Enterprise outlasted Leib's, 11-6, as Steve Kolbert hurled a six-hitter and struck out 10. Brad DiMartino hit a triple and double, and Hank Nix and Jeff Hine each had two hits. . . . The Mississippi Mudds trampled the Royals, 21-1, as Ed Mahoney allowed three hits over five innings and Pat Gardner gave up three over the last two frames. Homers by Greg Genovese, Dave Mahoney and Mike Snopkowski highlighted a 20-hit barrage.