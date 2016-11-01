Jack McGinley, 69, of Shenk Road, Sanborn, a retired Nabisco employee, died Friday (June 21, 1991) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston.

A native of Niagara Falls and a lifelong resident of this area, McGinley worked for Nabisco for 43 years until he retired seven years ago.

Survivors include his wife, the former Margaret Kundrath; three daughters, Robin Phillips of Boston, Mass.; Judy Wakefield of Cuba, N.Y., and Kathy Hirst of Olean; two brothers, Horace McGinley of Ruskin, Fla., and Edward McGinley of Niagara Falls, and three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Lane Funeral Home, 8622 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls.