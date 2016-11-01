WHAT'S HAPPENING

BASEBALL: The Auburn Astros, New York-Penn League affiliates of the Houston Astros, will hold their annual free agent tryout camp on June 28-29 at Falcon Park. Each session will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The camp is limited to players 16-22. Call 315-255-2489 or 315-536-2892.

BASKETBALL: Turner/Carroll head basketball coach Fajri Ansari and Erie Community College coach Chris Fuller will conduct the Future Stars Summer Developmental Camp July 19-21 at Turner/Carroll High School. The camp, for boys 8-15 years old, has a $25 registration fee. Call 835-9740 after 6 p.m. . . . Teams are needed for 3-on-3 challenge basketball at the new courts at Side Pocket Billiards and Cafe, across from Eastern Hills Mall. Call 626-6632.

CAMPS: The Buffalo Seminary will hold a Summer Sports Camp for girls ages 12-15 which will run July 8-19. The camp will include soccer, field hockey, volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field. Cost is $105. Call Susan D. Kinsler at 885-6780 or 773-1709. . . . Former major leaguers Bobby Richardson, Bill Virdon, Bill Mazeroski, Sibby Sisti and Babe Birrer will be running the the first-ever Bisons' Fantasy Camp on July 6-7. Participants will receive two days of instruction in addition to playing actual games. Call 846-2257.

***** CYCLING: The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation will hold the third annual Robert J. Daniels Memorial Ride Sunday, June 30 at Beaver Island State Park, Grand Island. Registration is from 7-8:30 a.m., with an aerobic warm-up to follow and then the start of the bike-a-thon. Entry fee is $25. Call 632-2873 or 634-6887.

FIRST AID: A coaches first aid course will be held tonight from 6 to 10 p.m. at Amsdell Junior High. The course was originally slated to be held at Frontier High School. Call 631-4816.

HOCKEY: The Buffalo Regals House League will hold registration from 6-7:30 p.m. June 28 at Holiday Twin Rinks. Call Pat Chudzik at 627-2670.

SOFTBALL: The Albion Men's Fourth of July Softball Tournament will by held July 6-7. Entry fee for the double-elimination tourney is $125. Drawing will be held at 8:30 p.m. July 3 at Club 469 in Albion. Call John Grillo at 589-7139 after 4 p.m. . . . The Industrial League Softball Tournament will be held June 28-30 in Olean. Entry fee is $100. Call Dan Reynolds at 373-8890 or Vince Carney at 372-1478.

WINDSURFING: The Point Breeze Hotel, 9536 Old Lakeshore Road, Angola, will be the site of the first Claddagh Open Windsurfing Regatta on June 30. Entry fee is $12. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a skipper's meeting at 10 a.m. Racing begins at 10:45 a.m. Call Bob Muffley at 662-8458.