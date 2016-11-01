MATTEL INTERESTED IN BUYING FISHER-PRICE NO. 2 TOY COMPANY HAS AGREED NOT TO PURSUE EAST AURORA FIRM UNTIL NEXT JULY

Fisher-Price is being pursued by the nation's No. 2 toy company, Mattel Inc.

But, according to company documents, a hostile takeover is out of the question until July 1992.

That's good news for the East Aurora-based toy maker because it needs time to increase the value of its new stock, which begins trading July 1, several analysts said.

Fisher-Price is vulnerable to a takeover bid right now because sluggish sales and huge losses have reduced its price tag, they said.

Mattel, maker of the Barbie doll, is interested in buying Fisher-Price because of its leading position as a manufacturer of infant and preschool toys. Taking over the East Aurora toy maker would make Mattel a more well rounded company and substantially boost its market share, industry observers said.

A merger with Mattel, however, would cast a shadow over Fisher-Price's remaining Western New York operations. The California-based toy giant has no factories in this country.

In February, Barbie's creators apparently held talks with the parents of the Little People, Quaker Oats Co. of Chicago, according to papers filed this week with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the impending Fisher-Price spinoff on June 28.

"Prior to the (stock) distribution, Mattel Inc. approached Quaker and expressed interest in a possible transaction to acquire Fisher-Price," the documents said.

"Quaker and Mattel Inc. entered into a confidentiality agreement dated February 5, 1991 which provides that, for a period of 18 months thereafter, Mattel Inc. will not acquire any securities of Fisher-Price or Quaker or engage in any proxy solicitation of Fisher-Price or Quaker stockholders."

Analysts explained that in order to make a bid for Fisher-Price, Mattel needed access to the company's ledgers. And Quaker wouldn't allow Mattel to look at the books unless it first agreed not to use the information it received against Fisher-Price. The Quaker-Mattel agreement is standard practice, some experts said.

But Paul Valentine, an analyst with Standard & Poor's Corp., said he was surprised Mattel made such an agreement with Quaker. "They are very interested" in Fisher-Price, he said. "I don't understand why they would sign an agreement like that."

The explanation of Quaker's dealings with Mattel, which is included in the SEC filing, indicates that more than one company is interested in buying Fisher-Price, according to John M. McMillin, an analyst with Prudential Securities. And the "standstill" agreement gives Fisher-Price "a little breathing space when it comes to Mattel," he said.

"But there are other bidders out there," he warned.

David S. Leibowitz, an analyst with American Securities, also noted that Mattel's agreement with Quaker doesn't prevent the toy giant from entering into a friendly pact with Fisher-Price management that would lead to an eventual merger.

A spokesman for Mattel confirmed that an agreement was made with Quaker, but he refused to discuss a potential takeover of Fisher-Price. The East Aurora toy maker's president and

public relations staff were out of town Thursday speaking with investors.

If Fisher-Price is to remain independent, management must immediately cut costs and boost sales, which will drive up the price of the company's stock and make a takeover or merger less attractive, said McMillin, the Prudential analyst.

"Management has to work hard quickly to get the company's asset value reflected in its stock price," he said.

McMillin estimated that Fisher-Price is worth $1 billion. But, according to SEC documents, the toy manufacturer currently is valued at just $201.75 million, and its stock has a book value of $13.25 per share.

"If they (management) don't get the company's asset value reflected in the stock price quickly, it (an independent Fisher-Price) won't last long," McMillin said.

Consolidation is a growing trend in the toy industry. Earlier this year, Hasbro Inc. gobbled up Tonka Corp. and its subsidiaries Kenner and Parker Brothers.

Because Fisher-Price President Ronald J. Jackson and his management team will own a substantial portion of the company's stock, they stand to make a lot of money if they can stymie merger attempts until the value of their shares is higher, Valentine said. "The management team will do everything in their power to prevent a premature takeover of Fisher-Price," he said.

The senior executives Jackson has attracted to East Aurora are for the most part experienced toy men. The management team is composed largely of former employees of Kenner Parker Toys, who worked with Jackson when he headed that company. Only three of the nine top people are veteran Fisher-Pricers: Senior Vice Presidents Strawn Cathcart (marketing), J. Byron Davis (sales) and Charles S. Riter (research and development).

The management team, including Jackson, will receive $3.51 million in salaries and performance bonuses. They also will be given Fisher-Price stock and options to buy more in the future.

Jackson to get $900,000

Jackson, 47, will be one of the Western New York's highest-paid chief executives with a combined salary and bonus of $900,000, according to the documents filed with the SEC. He also will receive 150,000 shares of Fisher-Price stock when it's distributed next Friday, plus an option to buy an additional 300,000 shares.

A total of 15.2 million shares of the new Fisher-Price stock will be distributed to 34,000 Quaker shareholders from June 28 to July 8. Investors will receive one share of the toy stock for every five Quaker shares.

For the next two years, Fisher-Price's president and chief executive officer also will be granted 50,000 shares each year and the option to buy twice that much, the documents said. Jackson's current contract expires May 16, 1993.

Several analysts said Jackson's pay is comparable to other toy industry executives. They also explained that his salary and bonuses are meant to compensate him for the risk associated with salvaging a company that's losing money.

Jackson came to Fisher-Price with a reputation as a turnaround expert. Six years ago, he successfully spun off Kenner Parker Toys from its parent, General Mills. Under his command, the maker of Monopoly quickly recovered from previous losses and saw its stock price soar from an initial $15 per share to $51.

Kenner Parker, however, also was the subject of a hostile takeover by a Hollywood filmmaker. And Jackson ultimately was forced to accept a friendly merger with Tonka Corp., the toy truck manufacturer.

Profitable by Christmas

The executive is highly regarded on Wall Street, according to Leibowitz of American Securities. And some stockholders, he said, may not dump their Fisher-Price shares in favor of safer investments because of Jackson's string of past successes.

Fisher-Price has been losing money since late 1989, according to the SEC documents.

The company's failed attempt to make faddish toys aimed at older children resulted in a $37.3 million loss, or $2.69 per share, between July 1989 and June 1990. The toy maker also reported a loss of $42.4 million, or $3 per share, between October 1990 and March 1991.

All this red ink led Quaker to announce in April 1990 it was divorcing Fisher-Price after a 22-year marriage. Since then, the food giant has taken many steps to prepare for next Friday's spinoff, including closing three Fisher-Price factories and hiring Jackson.

Although the toy manufacturer will start life as an independent company with about $175.2 million of debt, executives predicted Fisher-Price will make a quick recovery.

In SEC documents they wrote that their restructuring moves combined with a return to Fisher-Price's core business in infant and preschool toys have created a stronger, more competitive company.

The executives concluded: "Fisher-Price projects a return to profitability by the end of Christmas 1991."