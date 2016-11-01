Mary L. Tolli, 89, of 10th Street, died Thursday (June 20, 1991) in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The former Mary Scappucci was born in Italy and lived in Niagara Falls since childhood. She was the widow of Agostino Tolli.

Surviving are three daughters, Viola Brain, Loretta Abbo and Phyllis Marra; a sister, Grace Scappucci; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1413 Pine Ave. Prayers preceding the Mass will be said beginning at 11 in the Spallino-Amigone Funeral Home, 1300 Pine Ave. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Pine Avenue.