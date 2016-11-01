MARKETING SCRIPT AIMS TO GET ACCESS TO CUSTOMER'S ACCOUNT

The National Consumers League has obtained a copy of a telephone marketing company script in which the sales person asks for a customer's checking account number.

The script:

"Our company is connected to a nationwide payment system that allows us to take check orders over the telephone.

"This is done by a bank-to-bank transaction just like Visa or MasterCard or your money card so you can pay by your checking account.

"Are you serious about getting started right away?

"I'll hold on while you get your checkbook so we can get the information to get you started right away.

"First, I'll need the name of your bank and your branch.

"What is the check number?

"Now, could I have the numbers just underneath your check number (There are nine numbers. . . .).

"OK, the last thing that I need is the long number at the bottom of your check (Get all digits)."

Underneath the script are potential questions a customer may ask, and responses that should be given, such as:

Q. Why do I need to get a check?

A. I'll need some information from your check in order to process this order.

Q. How will I know that you will be charging my bank the right amount?

A. You will receive a written confirmation from your bank.

Q. I've never heard of this service.

A. This is the same type of service used by banks and other financial institutions.

Carole Byrum, investigations officer for U.S. Bank in Portland, Ore., provided details on some of the typical, unsavory telephone marketing schemes. There are only examples, and there could be variations, but the promised product is rarely received.