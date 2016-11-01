LIBRARY EYES TWAIN-CASE TRUNKS ASKS COURT OK TO PROBE FOR MORE LITERARY TREASURES

Mark Twain's long-lost "Huckleberry Finn" manuscript may not be the only secret found in a dusty old trunk from California.

Erie County library officials are asking a federal judge to open up five other trunks owned by two sisters. The library is suing the women as part of its claim to the original manuscript.

"What's in those trunks is the $64,000 question," said Roland R. Benzow, chairman of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library.

Benzow says the trunks may contain other valuable Twain mementos or evidence that could bolster their claim to the valuable manuscript.

Experts say it could be worth as much as $1.5 million.

Library officials admit the court action is somewhat of fishing expedition but Benzow says the results could prove "very interesting indeed."

"My speculation is that there was more than just the manuscript," he said.

The library's request is the latest chapter in a story that even Twain might have found interesting.

At issue is the ownership of the first half of the manuscript of Twain's "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn." The library owns the second half.

The lost manuscript was found last fall in the attic of two granddaughters of James Fraser Gluck, a Buffalo lawyer who obtained it from Twain more than a century ago on behalf of the library.

The two women at first seemed willing to reunite the two parts. When negotiations broke down, the library hired a New York City lawyer and filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court.

Court papers have been filed by both sides and library officials say the sisters' case appears weak.

The library's claim to the manuscript is based on letters exchanged by Twain and Gluck more than 100 years ago, in which Gluck asked for the manuscript on behalf of the library.

Last month, Sotheby's auction house became involved in the case when it asked the court to decide who the Twain manuscript belonged to.

Sotheby's received the manuscript from the two sisters and had planned to auction it off. It remains under lock and key in the auction house.