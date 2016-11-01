GIRL SCOUTS SOUND CALL FOR FALLS PRODUCTION

Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday for girls and adult men and women who would like to be in the cast or production crew of a Girl Scout production during the International Festival planned for June 9 at E. Dent Lackey Plaza in Niagara Falls.

Director Alison Miller of Niagara Falls, who is a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts, will conduct Tuesday's auditions at the Girl Scout Education and Training Center, 5000 Cambria Road, Cambria.

The all-girl cast will combine choral selections, sound and miming to portray the international flavor of America.

The day-long International Festival on June 9 will be co-sponsored by the Niagara County Council of the Girl Scouts, Niagara Council of the Arts and the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission as part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Rainbow Bridge.

In addition to the play, the program will include a parade across the bridge and a rededication ceremony.

The 1,450-foot-long Rainbow Bridge across the Niagara River between Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Niagara Falls, Ont., was opened to traffic Nov. 1, 1941, but its 50th anniversary ceremony is scheduled for June 9 to take advantage of better weather and the summer tourist season.

The steel arch Rainbow Bridge across the international border replaced the Falls View Bridge -- popularly called the Honeymoon Bridge -- which was swept away by an ice jam in the river on Jan. 26, 1938.