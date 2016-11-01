DUQUESNE TAKES PAIR FROM BONA

Glenn Hamel had three hits and drove in four runs Sunday, but St. Bonaventure dropped an Atlantic 10 baseball double-header at Duquesne, 7-3 and 8-7.

The Bonnies (11-6-2 overall, 1-3 in the A-10) had a 7-6 lead through 6 1/2 innings of the nightcap before yielding two runs. Duquesne's winning tally crossed the plate on a bases-loaded walk.

Hamel went 2 for 4 with a solo homer and three RBIs for the Bonnies to go with a single and RBI he collected in the first game. Bona's Mike Simmons went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs. In the opener, the Bonnies got two hits from Jon Phillips.

Elsewhere, Canisius (2-10) was swept by Southern Maine, 14-4 and 11-6, at Jacksonville, Fla. Canisius got a three-run homer from John Bauer in the opener and Mike Ostempowski had two doubles and two RBIs in the nightcap.