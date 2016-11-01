STATE PROPERTY IS SEIZED AT DEC OFFICIAL'S HOME

State-owned property was seized Friday from the home of a state Department of Environmental Conservation supervisor.

Investigators from the state inspector general's office and state police seized the property, including picnic tables, farm and gardening equipment, from the Cattaraugus County farm of Patrick Cherry.

Cherry is an operations supervisor, whose responsibilities include supervision of boat launches, roadways, fire towers and other facilities on state land in the region, according to John Spagnoli, the DEC's regional director.

"I found out about the matter two days ago," Spagnoli said. "The inspector general's staff came in and I supplied them with all the information."

State police said Friday that the matter is being handled by the inspector general's office in Buffalo.