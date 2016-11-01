IRS FINDS IT HARD TO MAKE 'POINTS' WITH HOME BUYERS

Every year we get a tax simplification law that seems to be harder to understand. Take tax treatment of points as an example. Points are the fees charged a borrower in connection with a mortgage loan. Each point is the equivalent of one percent of the loan amount so that a $50,000 mortgage with two points would cost the borrower $1,000.

Referring to a mortgage on your principal residence -- points come in two packages. One is to reimburse the lender for its costs in processing the loan, which, like all closing costs, must be amortized over the term of the loan. The other is to buy down the interest rate that you would otherwise be charged -- like all interest (up to $1 million) it is deductible when paid.

How do you determine whether the points you have paid are for bank costs or to buy down the interest rate? Look at what is customary to your particular lender. Generally one point is processing fee and the rest interest but the practice varies from lender to lender. Get a statement from your lender as to which is which. Some lenders will label the points in their closing statements (the itemization of what they are charging you), but some don't.

Also confusing was the IRS position that points were only deductible when they were paid by the borrower from his own funds. In Buffalo this created a problem since lenders here net fund mortgage proceeds -- they subtract the costs from the mortgage amount and give you a check for the difference. It was less of a problem in an area like Rochester where you bring a check to the closing covering all your costs and exchange it for the lenders check in the exact amount of your mortgage.

That problem may now be eased by Revenue Ruling 90-70 which seems to say that, beginning January 1, 1991, borrowers can deduct the points if they can demonstrate that they have paid a portion of the other closing costs from personal funds in an amount that equals or exceeds the amount of the points.

The contract down payment price should qualify as one of these closing charges paid from personal funds as well as the money you give the lender up front for appraisal and credit investigation.

Then the points paid when refinancing a prior mortgage loan were generally considered to be not deductible. Note that a home equity loan would probably not be considered a refinance as it is a brand new loan -- assuming you do not pay down or change the original mortgage loan from the proceeds of your home equity loan.

However, in a recent tax court case, the homeowner wanted to sell his principal residence but was unable to obtain a buyer right away. To raise the cash necessary to buy his new home, he refinanced his existing home by a form of bridge loan -- he took out a mortgage that was amortized over fifteen years, but which ballooned (had to be paid in full) upon the sale of his home. In this case, the court decided it was more like a mortgage to purchase the new home and not a real refinance and allowed that taxpayer to deduct his points.

When you have a question relating to tax -- even a relatively simple question like are points deductible -- you should consult your lawyer or accountant.

Franklin Pack, senior partner of Pack, Hartman, Ball & Huckabone, P.C., is a real estate practitioner, lecturer and columnist.