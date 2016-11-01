FEAR OF A MOB SCENE IS THEATERS' FAULT, NOT THE AUDIENCE'S

I CALLED the General Cinema offices in Boston, got referred to someone in New York City, who directed me to a company spokesman in Los Angeles, who won't be available until next week.

Apparently, no one other than this man could answer a simple question: Why is "New Jack City," the hit movie dealing with drugs and gang violence, playing in the suburbs but not in downtown Buffalo?

To some, the answer seems obvious: If the movie is shown downtown, it will attract hordes of young black people and there probably will be trouble -- just as there was when "House Party" played downtown last year.

The view overlooks two things.

One, the disturbance during "House Party" was precipitated by theater management, which crammed hundreds of teens into a small lobby. There are so few films directed at the young, black audience that theatres are often unprepared for the response when the rare one surfaces.

General Cinema management later criticized the Buffalo police for overreacting to what was essentially a crowd control problem.

Two, the movie carries an obvious anti-drug message. The dealers and users pay the consequences for their actions.

Co-producer Doug McHenry told the Village Voice: "We tried to take a step forward and make a film that was 'Lost Weekend' meets 'Public Enemy,' not just 'Public Enemy.' Unlike white filmmakers, who just show the gangster hero, and not the byproduct of his criminality. That's the difference between us and the Italian gangster films or blaxploitation movies."

In other words, the young, urban black audience is precisely whom the filmmakers wanted to reach with a cautionary message. Ironically, this is the audience that will have the most trouble getting to see the film.

Lost in the hubbub over Kevin Costner's Oscar haul and Madonna's latest Marilyn Monroe impersonation is the fact that a woman has yet to be so much as nominated for Best Director.

Part of the reason, obviously, is that there have been few women directors in male-dominated Hollywood. Yet in recent years Penny Marshall (Laverne, in a previous incarnation) has directed such critically acclaimed films as "Big" and "Awakenings."

"Awakenings" got three major nominations this year -- none of them for Best Director. Meanwhile, first-timer Costner took the Best Director prize. No slight against Costner, but Marshall has a lengthier directorial resume, came up with an unmawkishly touching film and didn't even rate a nomination.

Another peeve: Nothing for "Avalon," with its subtext indicting the subversive power of TV in undermining the values of, and communication within, the American family.

Which brings us to yours truly's first annual anti-Oscars -- an assortment of relevant categories one will never see on an Academy Awards telecast. The envelopes, please:

Most Unintentionally Hilarious Scene -- Meg Ryan, in "The Doors." Jim Morrison (Val Kilmer) and soulmate Pam (Meg) are in the desert, tripping on acid, searching for a higher truth. Jim looks to the heavens for inspiration. Pam looks at Jim. An odd look comes over Pam's face. She moves closer to Jim. Looks into his eyes. Barfs a pea soup-like substance onto the front of his T-shirt.

Most Obnoxious Movie Family -- The clan held hostage in its own house in "Desperate Hours." Insufferable dad, pampered mom, spoiled brat daughter -- they won't be confused with the Cleavers. One couldn't help but hope the villains would do their worst.

Best Use of Unlikely Props -- "The Hot Spot," for examining (via Don Johnson and Virginia Madsen) the erotic potential of an abandoned oil derrick, a large pile of sand and the back seat of a Chevy in a used car lot.

Oddest Casting Choice -- Kyle McLaughlin, a k a Special Agent Dale Cooper on "Twin Peaks," as the keyboardist in "The Doors." His role consisted mainly of casting grim, disapproving looks at the misbehaving Jimbo. One almost expected Coop to get up from behind the keyboards and slap the cuffs on the Lizard King himself.

Parents encouraging their sons to take bat and baseball in hand, in hope of future wealth and glory, are advised to consider an alternative: banking.

In case you missed the recent newspaper item, Goldome President Thomas Cooper makes a million a year as head of a bank that's barely keeping its head above water. CEOs of healthy banks make closer to $3 million. Cooper also hauls in $57,000 in benefits -- more than any Buffalo teacher, cop, fireman, social worker or (and this is what really hurts) newspaperman earns in salary. Mom, sign Junior up for an accounting course.