SUSPENSION OF FIVE STUDENTS AT TRADITIONAL RAISES OUTCRY AT BOARD

Five Buffalo Traditional School students who said they reacted to racial slurs at a championship basketball game were suspended, raising a furor during a Board of Education meeting Wednesday night.

Ferry District board member Bettye Blackman said the Traditional students tried to exercise restraint while they were taunted after the loss March 1 of a playoff game in Fredonia to John F. Kennedy High School of Sloan.

"I am sure the students doing the yelling at JFK were not suspended," Mrs. Blackman said.

JFK Principal Daniel Mahoney today confirmed that no JFK students are suspended. He said that he will continue after the spring break to try to identify possible participants.

Mahoney today denied the allegations in a letter earlier this month to The Buffalo News that JFK cheerleaders expressed racial slurs in the parking lot after the game.

"The cheerleaders remained in the arena, along with the team, during the first half of the next game," Mahoney said.

The principal said that after the letter appeared, he broadcast an appeal to the students for more information.

"I said, 'Our name has been tarnished,' " Mahoney related. " 'If any one has seen or heard anything to give credence to what The News is saying, please come forward.' "

The Traditional students reportedly were suspended by Principal David M. Greco after they exited the rear of a bus after being instructed to remain on the bus. Informal suspension can last up to five days.

Greco could not be reached to comment. Traditional is a magnet school located at 450 Masten Ave.

At the onset of the meeting, the board heard parents and students charge that Traditional students were insulted with racial slurs by JFK students and adult fans during and after the game.

"We experienced something I have never experienced before," said Jermain Copeland, 16. "I feel adults and the spectator fans should have conducted themselves a lot better than they did." Jermain and Willie Judson, father of a sophomore, questioned why the referee allowed the poor behavior.

Addresses by residents to the board usually are heard without comment, but the issue became the subject of heated debate. It also sparked an encounter between Oscar Smukler of the North District and Jermain.

During a break in the formal meeting, Smukler, a basketball referee, accused the student of saying that the referee cheated.

"Would you like someone to say you cheated?" Smukler said. "They are professional people and I worked with them 30 years." Smukler continued to shout as five parents tried to talk to him. At the same time the adults sent Jermain from the room. "Don't respond, Jermain," a woman, who identified herself as his grandmother, said repeatedly.

Mildred Newuiett, a parent, questioned why her son was suspended for three days, without advance notice to parents.

"My son and three other African-Americans exited the rear out of concern for an injured team member," said Mrs. Newuiett. She added she did not condone her son's action, but thought he should have a chance to tell his side before being suspended.

At Large Member John C. Doyle questioned why Traditional youths were punished.