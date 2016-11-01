GUILTY PLEA IS ENTERED IN BEATING DEATH VICTIM WAS HIT REPEATEDLY WITH BRICK IN FIGHT OVER DEFENDANT'S WIFE

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter for fatally beating a Derby truck driver after confronting the victim and the defendant's wife six months ago.

Michael McKenney, 22, told State Supreme Court Justice Penny M. Wolfgang he pummeled Florian Chudoba, 43, on the head repeatedly with a brick "to stop him from hitting me." The two men were fighting during a confrontation in McKenney's Jersey Street flat last Sept. 19.

McKenney told the judge he and Chudoba "tussled around" after McKenney awoke in one bedroom and found Chudoba and his wife, Nancy Borowski McKenney, 27, in another bedroom together. He said he took the dying victim in his own van and drove him to LaSalle Park, where police later found him.

McKenney insisted Chudoba started the fight by hitting him in the face when he confronted him in the bedroom.

Christopher J. Belling, chief of the district attorney's Homicide Bureau, told the judge that McKenney ran from his flat, got the brick and "outgunned" Chudoba after the victim physically overpowered him in their fist fight. Prosecutors agreed to drop a second-degree murder charge lodged against McKenney because the family of the victim, a father of six, "didn't want to relive" the crime during a trial, the prosecutor said.

Mrs. McKenney, the mother of four, including McKenney's year-old twins, is "still a potential defendant" in the case.

Justice Wolfgang promised McKenney that, in return for his guilty plea, she won't impose the maximum 25-year prison term when the former New Jersey resident is sentenced May 8.