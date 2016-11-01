Kaye Des Jardins was installed president of Buffalo Garden Club at a luncheon Wednesday in Saratoga Restaurant. Also installed were vice president, Carol Feltes; recording secretary, Ruth Gerenser; corresponding secretary, Betty Maurin; treasurer, Mildred Reid.

Linnea George and Charles Bauer will be installed royal matron and royal patron of Jenny Lind Court 163, Order of the Amaranth, Monday at 8:30 p.m. in Amherst Masonic Temple. Also to be installed are associate matron, Dona Somers; associate patron, Vern Somers; conductress, Margaret Bauer; associate conductress, Florence Stoltz; secretary, Naomi Ernst; treasurer, Russell Wagner; trustees, Marion Selbert, two years, and Gladys Coon, three years. Mr. Bauer will be the installing officer.

Mary Ann Romanowski of Heirlooms Etc. will speak at a meeting of Volunteer Board of Erie County Medical Center April 4 at 11:30 a.m. in the hospital. She will talk about antiques and how to research their value and background. Hostesses will be Mattie Thompson and Jeannette Williams. The Volunteer Board will be host at a rap session Wednesday for Hospital Auxiliaries of New York State. George McCoy, hospital administrator, will speak preceding an open forum.

Ruth F. Maier will review "The Fashion Conspiracy" by Nicholas Coleridge at an Amherst Book Club luncheon April 4 in Amherst Community Church, Snyder. Margaret Sprague and June Johns are chairwomen.

Ventriloquist Jeanne Laird and "Joey" will present a program at a meeting of United Methodist Women of Kenmore United Methodist Church April 4 at 11:45 a.m. in the church. Marilyn Bell is chairwoman. Members of Loyal and Inner circles will prepare and serve a luncheon.

Junior Board of Kenmore Mercy Hospital will select a nominating committee April 4 at 8:30 p.m. in the hospital. Prospective members will be guests. An orientation for new members and a tour of the hospital will be held April 25 at 7 p.m.

Altar and Rosary Society of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda, will have a luncheon and card party April 4 from noon to 4 p.m. in the parish center.

St. Joseph Hospital Guild will sponsor a card party and penny sale April 21 at 1 p.m. in the hospital auditorium.