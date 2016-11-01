FRED C. SECRIST, OPERATOR OF RILEY'S GRILL

Services for Fred C. Secrist, 77, who operated the former Riley's Grill, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints, 6339 Hamm Road. Burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery, Pendleton.

Secrist, a Chestnut Ridge Road resident, died Sunday (March 24, 1991) in Lockport Memorial Hospital after a long illness.

He was a chief petty officer in the Navy during World War II and worked at the former Simonds Saw & Steel Co.

Secrist was a member of Post 2535, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Tioga Tribe 289, Improved Order of Redmen.

He was the widower of Alice Rossman Secrist.

Survivors include five sons, David of Middleport, Fred D. of Niagara Falls, Ont., Darryl F. of Miramar, Fla., Dr. Brian L. of Denver and Timothy L.R.; two daughters, Sharon Isaacs and Valyn Albee; two brothers, Dr. Robert L. of Williamsville and Lawrence R.; a sister, Marjorie Hyde of Newfane; 20 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.