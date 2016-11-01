CATTARAUGUS EXPANDS LIST FOR RECYCLING; STATIONS WILL ACCEPT MAGAZINES, JUNK MAIL

Effective next Monday Cattaraugus County will expand its recycling program to include accepting magazines and junk mail at county transfer stations.

The Cattaraugus County Public Works Department oversees the program which now includes newspapers, glass, plastics, batteries and tires.

Recycling became mandatory in the county at the beginning of the year.

Douglas Baldwin, the county's waste management coordinator, said catalogs and glossy newspaper inserts will be accepted as well as junk mail.

Magazines can be tied in bundles or left loose. However, no junk mail envelopes will be accepted at this time.

Further information is available by calling Baldwin at his office in Little Valley.

Also beginning next Monday residents will be able to take yard wastes to transfer stations.

Yard waste is defined as grass, leaves and hedge or tree trimmings.

There will be no fee since yard wastes are recyclable.

Up to five 30-gallon bags will be accepted.

Prohibited yard wastes include stones, dirt, plastic bags, large limbs and stumps.

Larger amounts than the 30-bag limit and tree branches that exceed three inches in diameter should be taken to the county's composting sites located at former landfills in the towns of Ischua and Mansfield.