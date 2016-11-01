BEING OUTRAGEOUS SINGLES, SELF-HELP AND SELF-PROMOTION

IF A MAN, seemingly unable to stop grinning, came up to you and said: "Hello. I'm Paul, from Cedar Grove, N.J. I have utterly no professional experience in counseling or human relations, but I can tell you (holds up large, floppy book) 'How to Be Outrageously Successful With the Opposite Sex,' " would you:

a) Buy his $19.95 guide immediately

or

b) Feign interest while quietly glancing at his wrist for a plastic bracelet reading "Patient: Day Pass Only."

Be prepared. Paul Hartunian, opportunist at large, is headed your way. And, he says, he has every answer you could possibly want for solving all your singlehood woes. All of them. Really.

Hmmm. Deja vu. Think '70s. Bad suits. Open shirts. The Village People (doesn't Hartunian bear a scary resemblance to one of them? Maybe the cowboy?) And magazines crammed with seamy ads for pamphlets like "How to Get Single Women to Go Home With You Every Time!" or "The 50 Best Pickup Lines That Really Work!" Who were those authors, anyway? No matter.

Hartunian says reading those little books and "interviewing hundreds of people from coast to coast" convinced him that a '90s book was needed, and that he was destined to write it.

Well, now.

A little background. Hartunian once sold people the Brooklyn Bridge. Chunks of it, actually. Waited until it was refurbished, took the old wood and sold it in tiny hunks for $12.95 apiece. He wound up on "The Tonight Show." He also claims appearances on CNN, ABC, CBS and NBC News.

When he was a paramedic, Hartunian saw no books devoted to the topic of pediatric cardiac arrest, so he wrote one. (It's now out of print.) Then he wrote one on medical facilities. (That's out of print, too.)

Then he did what we all would agree was the perfectly logical thing to do. He wrote and self-published a book on singlehood and how to survive it happily.

Huh?

"It was so obvious," he says, on the phone from New Jersey. "Just like there were no guides to pediatric cardiac arrest, I saw no guidebooks for people on how to be successful at being single."

But of course. Who better than a former media fixture and paramedic to chronicle the complex, challenging issues facing today's singles?

So here is Paul-the-Singles-Expert's guide. We're not talking "Ulysses" here. You'll knock this thing off in one trip to the bathroom. It's a big book. With big print. And biiiig gaps between paragraphs. Big price, too. (To order: (800) 688-MATE.)

Bottom line: Is it really so different from the "How to Be Single" guides from decades ago? Does it really contain, as promised, brilliant, new, previously unheard-of "strategies" and "techniques" for meeting/dating people?

Nahhhh.

Does it, as promised, tell you how to solve the very real, often deep-seated problems that leave so many men and women incapable of finding the committed love that leads to marriage?

Nahhhh.

But is it silly and self-promoting enough to deserve savage reviews by critics who love to lash into this type of self-indulgent literary swill? You betcha. And here we go.

From the press release

"Hartunian is the 'surgeon general' of the singles world . . . " (What an honor for the retired Dr. C. Everett Koop. Big question: Will Hartunian dress like an aging Quaker sea captain to gain credibility?)

"Hartunian has interviewed the people who are the 'superstars' of the single world . . . " (Who hasn't? We could find you a few supernovas perched on Elmwood Avenue bar stools drooling along to Bob Seger even as we speak.)

"Hartunian has met an incredible single man who . . . meets so many women he has to 'share' them with his friends . . . " (Neat concept. In fact, wasn't that the theme of a seedy mid-'70s white-slavery flick starring Linda Blair? Never mind.)

From the book

"Face it, ladies -- you're chicken! Ooo! That got some of you mad. Good. Then prove I'm wrong. Sneaky little devil, aren't I? I still love you . . . but you get the point, don't you?" (Yes; apparently, the point is that America is now so advanced, anyone with a third-grader's flair for the English language can have his book published.)

See what we mean? This press release and book practically beg for one-liners. The urge to supply your own commentary is overwhelming; you want to write the book yourself. And in fact, you can. Watch:

His promise: "This book . . . will reveal . . . what never to say on a date."

Our response: What's the mystery? So can we. Never say the following:

"Does this cough bother you?"

"Guess what food is in my beard tonight!"

"Wanna go halfsies on a corn dog?"

His promise: "This book . . . will reveal . . . how to ruin any relationship in the first four minutes!"

Our response: Try mentioning you're somehow related to Judd Nelson. Works like a charm. Watch 'em run.

Ah, but we could go on and on. The point is: This book, despite its promise, breaks no new ground. It has no secrets. The best all-time pickup line is anything, as long as you just say it. The best all-time place to meet people is . . . (right, you got it) any place, as long as you just keep your eyes open and try. Try someplace besides the local bar. And keep trying.

In '70s-speak, that's "Go for it, babe."