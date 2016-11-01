BOOKS TO SPARE

Best-selling horror novelist Stephen King, who sent free copies of his books to soldiers during the Persian Gulf war, is giving away leftovers to returning troops.

"They did a great job," King said on Thursday. "They deserve the welcome they're getting."

King, who lives in Bangor, said he went to Bangor International Airport once to help welcome U.S. soldiers who began stopping there two weeks ago, while their planes refueled.

Autographed copies of King's books are being handed out to soldiers at a welcoming table in the airport. King and his publisher split the cost of shipping cartons of his thrillers to Saudi Arabia after he got requests from soldiers.

But the war ended sooner than anyone thought it would, "so I've got a garage full of books," King said.