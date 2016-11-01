ADMINISTRATION'S PLAN TO EASE CREDIT CRUNCH PRAISED BY BUILDERS

The nation's home builders strongly endorsed as a "significant move to ease the credit crunch" the Administration's announcement clarifying a wide range of bank accounting procedures.

The banking clarifications were put together over the last three weeks by Treasury officials and other banking regulators at the direct request of President Bush, who acknowledged the credit crunch as a serious impediment to economic growth in his State of the Union message last month.

"The clarifications and one new accounting rule on loan splitting should be helpful from both a psychological and substantive standpoint," said Mark Ellis Tipton, president of the National Association of Home Builders.

Combined with the recent upturn in home buyer confidence being reported by builders, the Administration's plan to end the credit crunch help set the stage for an economic recovery, Tipton said.

"But it is essential that this message filter down quickly to bank examiners and commercial banks in order to wipe out the 'just say no' mentality that has cut home builders off from the credit markets and accelerated the current decline in economic activity."

The banking clarifications would:

Permit "loan-splitting," an accounting procedure that would bolster bank profits by allowing banks to write off part of a troubled loan and to continue to earn income on the balance

Allow undercapitalized banks to undertake "workouts" on existing loans

Permit bank examiners to look at the expected cash flow, rather than the liquidation value, when appraising property

Allow interest from troubled loans to be booked as income and clarify the treatment of multiple loans to one borrower.

A year ago, Comptroller of the Currency Robert Clarke sent out a circular to bank examiners warning them about the dangers of real estate lending. Since that time, commercial banks have been reluctant to make loans to finance residential and land development construction activities and bankers have been under intense pressure to reduce their real estate portfolios.

"Since the Feb. 8, 1990 circular to bank examiners, fear has replaced good judgment in the banking world," Tipton said. "Good performing loans have been called; construction loans for homes already sold have been denied; bank examiners are reappraising property at what the property would bring at a liquidation sale; reasonable workouts on troubled projects have been denied."

The accounting clarifications should moderate some of these extreme practices, Tipton said.

"More importantly, however, President Bush has taken a decisive stand on the credit crunch. He acknowledged the problem in his State of the Union message, ordered a plan to correct the problem and pushed that plan forward. If this message filters down quickly through the bureaucracy and federal banking regulators move swiftly to implement these changes, the spin off from the President's leadership should be felt in the banking industry and the overall economy in the very near future."

Of the major points announced jointly today by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board and the Office of Thrift Supervision, only the loan splitting procedure is considered a new rule requiring public comment before going into effect. The other clarifications can go into effect immediately.