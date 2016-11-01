BRILLIANT JOYCE VINCENT O'NEILL CROWDS THE STAGE WITH PEOPLE, ALL PLAYED BY HIMSELF

THEATER

"Joyicity"

Rating: *****

Vincent O'Neill in a one-man play by Ulick O'Connor on life and works of James Joyce.

Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company and the State University of Buffalo's Theatre Department in association with Dublin's Abbey Thetre.

Performances continue at 8 Thursdays and Fridays, at 4:30 and 8 Saturdays, at 3 Sundays, through March 31, in the Pfeifer Theatre, 681 Main St.

THERE CAN be no doubt that James Joyce is one of the titans of literature of this century. No doubt either that his life of exile and adherence to art set an example for the sojourn of the modern artist. The question is, can the life and work be captured and tamed enough to manage a stage enactment that is more than merely informative?

The answer is yes.

This isn't an unqualified yes because it isn't by any means certain than an actor any less talented than Vincent O'Neill could pull this off. The play by Ulick O'Connor, with O'Neill concurring in all respects, has structure, rhythms, tempo, grandeur apart from Joyce's own work which is famous for those very features.

Still there is no escaping the fact that out of sheer necessity it is a bus tour through Joyce's works, with a rest stop in "Portrait of an Artist as a Young Man" and a sightseer's walk through of labyrinthine portions of "Ulysses" and "Finnegans Wake." No imaginable stage work could possibly fully embrace Joyce's teeming universe.

So beautifully, though, does O'Neill illustrate and illuminate with skills of mime, acting and fine intelligence stretches of the difficult "Finnegans Wake" that the unlikelihood of its truly finding a home on the stage becomes less and less absurd. O'Neill is brilliant at it. Even where Joyce's reinvented langauge, susceptible if ever to the actor's Dublin accents, hovers at the level of gibberish, O'Neill is able to "show" us the meaning.

O'Neill and O'Connor have adopted the river, the Liffey, or Anna Livia of "Finnegans Wake," and its natural cycle, as the spine of the play. To do this O'Neill begins and ends with selected river passages from "Finnegans Wake" -- he acts the river and all the Joyce voices. Through the flow of the evening, somewhere around an hour and a half uninterrupted, O'Neill swarms with characters.

He is the young Joyce, he is the slightly older Joyce about to go into exile, he is the middle-aged Joyce of Paris gazing backward on his own life, he is Stephen Dedalus and Dedalus' mother of "Portrait," he is Joyce's father, he is the Stephen Dedalus of "Ulysses" and Leopold Bloom, Gertie McDowell, and from the Cyclops passage in Kiernan's pub (which O'Neill and O'Connor clearly relish) he is the Citizen, the Citizen's dog, the narrator, and all the rest -- a stunning display of virtuosity.

It's a marvelous tour de force we haven't seen the pale likes of in theaters here -- a stage crowded with characters in complex situation and commentary all issuing from one actor, bearing a cap, coat, wire-rimmed spectacles, walking stick, and helped by commendable lighting (Brian E. Cavanagh), music (Noel Eccles) and sound (Josephine Hogan).

There are moments, many moments together, of mesmeric beauty. As so often in Joyce, these erupt with, or are interrupted by, or are followed by episodes of wildly funny humor. It makes a rare evening in which an actor combines joyously with material and life and renders a magnificent piece of theater to enjoy.