A CONTROVERSIAL GRIFFIN CHOICE: MCGURN

He's able, qualified

The latest Buffalo News litany of Mayor Griffin bashing has hit his appointee to the city's substance abuse director, Raymond K. McGurn. Mr. McGurn is accused of lacking the proper credentials, education and background to direct the Substance Abuse Department.

This predicament brings to my mind a similar situation from the past. In 1985, Mayor Griffin appointed a fuel devices inspector, Joseph Schollard, to the post of commissioner of inspections and community revitalization. The Buffalo News was shocked at how the Mayor could appoint such an "unqualified" person.

Today Commissioner Schollard supervises over 200 people and oversees a $60 million budget. Under his direction, Buffalo has the No. 1 new housing program, not only in New York State, but the entire United States. Over 1,000 new houses have been built in his tenure.

Buffalo's housing programs are the envy of many other cities. Not bad for a so-called "unqualified" appointee.

Just as Joseph Schollard has proven himself, so will Raymond McGurn. Mr. McGurn has the qualifications -- the intelligence, motivation and character to continue the success of the Substance Abuse Department.

As a close friend of his for over 30 years, I think it is a disgrace to denigrate his abilities without finding out more of Ray McGurn, the person.

KEVIN J. FITZGERALD

Buffalo

Maybe so, but. . .

I was just lucky enough to catch part of Mayor Griffin's press conference on the evening news, and his performance has inspired me -- usually very reticent -- to speak out on his behalf.

The part with which I was particularly impressed was the mayor's response to the question of the former city building inspector Raymond K. McGurn's qualifications for the position of city director of substance-abuse services. "He has a degree," the mayor answered.

When the reporter asked him in what field did the building inspector have a degree, the mayor said he didn't know.

Well, I just want to thank the mayor for giving me new hope in these hard economic times. You see, I have a degree (in English, if it matters), but I don't have a full-time job. All this time, I had the silly idea that I was only qualified for jobs -- like teaching, editing and writing -- that required some experience with English.

I didn't realize that I was qualified for so much more, even the director of substance abuse services, and I didn't even apply for the job!

Of course, neither did Raymond K. McGurn.

GORDON CROCK

Buffalo