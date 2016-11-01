JERSEY NUMBERS GAME CREATES 101 ARGUMENTS

MAYBE IT'S the salaries. Maybe today's figures have become so vast and incomprehensible that ordinary numerals have been rendered insignificant.

Or maybe it's television. Maybe we see the athletes so often we don't even see the numbers on their jerseys anymore. It was different in the old days. Radio announcers actually had to set a scene, and they helped you identify your heroes by their facial expressions, their odd little mannerisms and, of course, by their uniform numbers.

Maybe it's me, but it seems different now. Fans don't seem nearly as numbers-conscious as they used to be. I grew up referring to Carl Yastrzemski as "Number Eight," but can you think of Jose Canseco's number offhand? How about Charles Barkley or Barry Sanders?

So, as a personal contribution to uniform literacy (and with valuable input from Joe Marguccio and Jeff Odrobina), I've compiled a list of the greatest sports figures of all time by uniform number. Let the arguments begin.

0. Al Oliver. 00. Jim Otto. 1. Billy Martin. 2. Leo Durocher. 3. Babe Ruth. 4. Lou Gehrig (strong dissent from the Bobby Orr faction).

5. Joe DiMaggio. 6. Bill Russell (he won a lot more titles than Stan Musial). 7. Mickey Mantle. 8. Carl Yastrzemski. 9. Gordie Howe (Ted Williams is worthy, but Gordie has more goals than anybody). 10. Pele (just to get the soccer people off my back).

11. Norm Van Brocklin. 12. Terry Bradshaw. 13. Wilt Chamberlain. 14. Oscar Robertson (a tough call over Pete Rose, Ernie Banks and Bob Cousy). 15. Bart Starr (despite a personal bias toward Ernie D.). 16. Joe Montana. 17. John Havlicek. 18. Charley Joiner.

19. Johnny Unitas. 20. Frank Robinson (narrowly over Mike Schmidt). 21. Jim Thorpe. 22. Elgin Baylor (hey, Jim Palmer's not finished yet). 23. Michael Jordan. 24. Willie Mays. 25. Fred Biletnikoff. 26. Wade Boggs (with respects to Satchel Paige).

27. Juan Marichal. 28. Jimmy Orr. 29. Ken Dryden. 30. Gerry Cheevers. 31. Jim Taylor.

32. Jim Brown (the greatest of all numbers, worn by Sandy Koufax, O.J. Simpson, Magic Johnson and Elston Howard, to name a few).

33. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. 34. Walter Payton. 35. Phil Niekro. 36. Robin Roberts. 37. Casey Stengel. 38. George Rogers (best of a weak field). 39. Roy Campanella.

40. Gale Sayers (watch the films and weep). 41. Tom Seaver. 42. Sid Luckman (he could throw to Paul Warfield and Charley Taylor). 43. Richard Petty (you can go back to the garage now). 44. Henry Aaron. 45. Bob Gibson.

46. Todd Christensen (despite his poetry). 47. Mel Blount. 48. Rick Reuschel (fat winner in a thin field). 49. Ron Guidry. 50. David Robinson.

51. Dick Butkus. 52. Mike Webster. 53. Don Drysdale. 54. Chuck Howley. 55. Orel Hershiser. 56. Lawrence Taylor. 57. Johnny "Blood" McNally (prehistoric Packer). 58. Jack Lambert. 59. Jack Ham.

60. Chuck Bednarik. 61. Bill George. 62. Jim Langer (a snap). 63. Gene Upshaw. 64. Jerry Kramer. 65. Dave Butz. 66. Mario Lemieux (Ray Nitschke, indeed). 67. Reggie McKenzie. 68. L.C. Greenwood. 69. Larry Costello (early NBA). 70. Sam Huff. 71. Alex Karras. 72. Carlton Fisk. 73. John Hannah.

74. Bob Lilly. 75. Deacon Jones and Mean Joe Greene (I'm afraid to choose). 76. Rosey Grier. 77. Red Grange. 78. Bubba Smith (in time, though, Bruce Smith could take it to another level). 79. Lou Michaels. 80. Jerry Rice.

81. Carl Eller. 82. Ray Berry. 83. Ted Hendricks. 84. Carroll Dale. 85. Nick Buoniconti. 86. Stanley Morgan. 87. Willie Davis. 88. Alan Page. 89. Mike Ditka (watch for Mogilny).

90. Ezra Johnson. 91. Sergei Fedorov (top NHL rookie). 92. Reggie White. 93. Greg Townsend. 94. Mark Pike (got someone better?). 95. Richard Dent. 96. Bill Voiselle (NL pitcher in the '40s). 97. Tim Harris (sorry, Biscuit). 98. Tom Harmon. 99. Wayne Gretzky (over another legend named George Mikan).