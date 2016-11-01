IDA SAYS 'PARTY OVER' FOR TWIN PROJECTS; AGENCY SEEKS HANDLE ON BOND AGREEMENT RIFTS PLAGUING FALLS COMPLEX

Officials of the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency said Wednesday they may take drastic measures to remedy numerous violations of the bond agreements for two downtown development projects.

"The party is over," said Glenn R. Hubbard, chairman of the agency, at a news conference called to discuss "constant violations of the bond agreements for Falls Street Faire and Falls Street Station."

But, agency officials were uncertain just how far they can go to remedy the problems, because they say the agency appears to have waived some of its rights in the 1986 agreements under which the projects were financed.

The agency's most immediate concern was the expected expiration of liability insurance coverage on the two developments at midnight Wednesday. Ralph A. Boniello III, Agency counsel, and John C. Drake, assistant director, said they had taken steps to obtain $1 million in liability coverage for each of the developments at a cost of $15,700 a year.

The agency was only able to obtain $1 million in liability coverage because of the cost, Drake said. The bond documents require the developer to carry $5 million on each development.

The developers of the project are listed as the Tesla Group and Niagara Heritage Group, two of several downtown development companies commonly known as The Niagara Venture headed by John P. Bartolomei, a Niagara Falls lawyer, and Edward U. Bevilacqua of California. The Niagara Venture has also developed the $14.5 million Inn-at-the-Falls and the $16 million Niagara Splash water park.

Boniello said the developers had provided documentation of fire insurance on the Faire and Station. Later in the evening, he said he was told after the news conference that Bartolomei also had liability insurance and would provide documentation today. If so, Boniello, said the IDA would probably cancel its policy. The agency would have to pay some kind of penalty, he said. The agency had to put down a deposit of about $4,500.

Bartolomei did not return phone calls Wednesday evening.

The agency officials said providing insurance coverage on the as-yet-unfinished $30 million Faire and Station entertainment, amusement and retail complexes is the responsibility of the developer, bond holder or bond trustee, not the agency.

But, since the agency holds title to the projects -- because they were financed through the agency -- it could be liable.

County Legislator Steven H. Brown, R-Niagara Falls, chairman of the Legislature's Commerce, Tourism and Transportation Committee and legislative liaison to the agency, said the greatest concern is the protection of the public and diminishing the potential liability for the agency and the county.

The city's Urban Renewal Agency owns the "streets," or public walkways in the projects, and Drake said he assumed that insurance also would have lapsed at midnight. William K. Clark, urban renewal director, contacted Wednesday evening at home, said the city may have its own insurance on the streets, but that he couldn't be sure until he checked.

Brown said the agency appears to have "minimal" protection under the 1986 agreements that enabled the projects to be eligible for $14 million in income tax-exempt bonds through the agency. The agency did not lend the money for the projects, but allowed itself to be used as a financing vehicle to make the bonds tax exempt and, therefore, more attractive to investors.

"The IDA has been working with various parties to rectify the nagging problems infecting these projects, in hope of seeing their completion. Quite frankly, I'm getting tired of trying to undo these inherent problems. This has been very time-consuming for all and has been management by crisis," Brown said. Other "problems" with the projects include a "substantial default" on the bond payments, default on $55,000 in payments to the agency for building code inspections and problems passing code compliance.

Neither the county, agency nor the City of Niagara Falls is liable for the bond payments, Drake said.

Two alternatives may be available to the agency, but they may have severe consequences to the project, Boniello said. But, he also said, it appears that the agency waived several of its remedies in the bond documents so it is not certain what steps the agency can take.

Boniello said the agency could convey the property back to the developer, which could damage the tax-exempt status of the bonds. But, he said, the bond documents are "silent" on whether the agency can unilaterally convey the property back to the developer. Most bond documents give the agency that right, he said.

The second alternative could be to close the projects until adequate coverage is obtained by the developer. Boniello said that alternative would be "very drastic" because the Pleasuredome, the first tenant in the projects, "has spent a lot of money and is about ready to open."

"Unfortunately, it leaves them hanging," Hubbard said of the sports bar and nightclub, "They appear to caught in the cross fire. But, this has to be brought to a head. Something has got to happen."

Michael Gold, attorney for the Pleasuredome, said the investors are losing money every day. He declined to be specific, but said it is "not minimal." The club was scheduled to open around Valentine's Day, but the opening now has been postponed until mid-March at the earliest.

Hubbard said he expects to call an emergency meeting of the agency next week to consider the options.