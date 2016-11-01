A SETBACK IN THAILAND; ARMY COUP REVIVES OLD, UNDEMOCRATIC PATTERN

THAILAND, WITH one of the highest rates of economic growth in the world, is on the way to becoming another Taiwan or South Korea. With a democratic government elected in 1988, it has won admiration as an outpost of freedom in a region marked by authoritarian rule.

But with the recent military coup, Thailand has reverted to its traditional pattern of military domination. The coup was a setback both for freedom and for Thailand's hopes for economic development.

The coup leaders said one reason for their action was to stamp out corruption in the government, but the real reason was the threat to the military from the developing democracy in Thailand.

Governments have traditionally taken care not to interfere in military affairs, but this government angered military leaders by not consulting them on official appointments. They saw their power threatened.

Official corruption is not unusual in Thailand, and the economic boom has included considerable favoritism and kickbacks on public contracts. But if the military is interested in corruption, it should look to itself. It controls the lucrative supply of arms to the guerrilla forces in neighboring Cambodia and has ties with the murderous Khmer Rouge and the narcotics traffic.

The ousted government had sought a more neutral role toward the Cambodian guerrillas as international mediators seek to end the long civil war in that country. The military leaders saw the long Vietnamese occupation of Cambodia as a threat to Thailand's security, and so are sympathetic to the guerrillas.

Their support for a power-sharing role for the Khmer Rouge may set back the continuing efforts for peace.

The apparent political stability in Thailand was one selling point for the billions of dollars of American and other foreign investments. Thus the coup has raised some uncertainties as to whether the economic boom will continue. The United States has rightly cut off $16 million in economic and military aid and has demanded the restoration of democracy.

The coup leaders have promised to write a new constitution, one with more safeguards for the military, and to hold new elections. While they stress that Thailand's pro-Western policy will continue, international pressure should be maintained to get the country back on the promising political and economic path it had been pursuing.