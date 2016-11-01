KIDS DAY VOLUNTEERS HIT THE STREETS; COULD REACH MILESTONE GOAL THIS YEAR

Somewhere in Western New York this morning, an enthusiastic volunteer wearing a blue wool cap and a funny-looking apron sold a Kids Day edition of The Buffalo News that will raise the one millionth dollar for the Variety Club Telethon since 1983.

Somehow, it would be fitting if that paper were sold at the corner of Transit and Maple roads, where a grateful Peter A. Johnston donned his Kids Day uniform to say thank you to Children's Hospital.

Eight days ago, Johnston's 17-month-old son Kevin underwent 4 1/2 hours of bypass-type surgery to help correct a congenital heart defect. Kevin was born with holes between the chambers of his heart.

"He's bouncing around in his crib, he's full of life, and he's great," Johnston said. "It's a miracle what they've done with him."

"This is just my way of returning to Children's Hospital, in a small way, what they have given to me," Johnston said of his salesman's work in 16-degree temperatures today. "Until you have something like this happen to you, you don't know how fortunate you are to have a place like Children's so close."

And Children's can count itself lucky to have the massive turnout of Kids Day volunteers, who again hit the streets starting before 6 a.m. today. The number of newspapers sold has climbed each year since The News took over Kids Day in 1983.

From a figure of $85,000 that year to a high of $157,500 last year, the event has contributed a total of $868,985 to the Variety Club Telethon. A contribution of $131,015 is needed this year to top the $1 million mark.

From Wilson to Warsaw, from Olean to Albion, sales were brisk today as a corps of almost 7,000 volunteers jammed street corners and relied on red lights and stop signs to halt every potential customer on Western New York roads.

Buster Bison, Sabretooth, Snoopy and a varied assortment of clowns and snowmen made their annual appearances, and they were joined by characters like the guy with bright green hair and a long, thin carrot nose at Delaware Avenue and Bryant Street.

Dozens, perhaps hundreds, of today's volunteers probably had stories similar to Johnston's as they hawked $1 special-edition newspapers in an attempt to pay back Children's and 10 other local agencies that serve youths.

Others, like Susie Luksch, who gave her age as "senior citizen," do it for love.

"I do it to help the kids," she said from her annual post at the back of the Ellicott Square Building. "I love people, and I love to put a smile on people's faces. I always say 'God bless.' "

Mrs. Luksch, who gets a ride every year from the nearby Marine Drive Apartments, has sold Kids Day papers for about 12 years, and she's a whirlwind at hawking them. Last year she turned in $274.10, including tips.

While she noticed a large number of vendors near her post today, Mrs. Luksch seemed undaunted about ringing up big numbers again. "With my smile, I'm sure I'll sell them."

Near the other end of the age spectrum, West Seneca West students Jason Mager, 16, and Chris DeGraff, 18, were standing under a fairly heavy snowfall at Ridge Road and South Park Avenue in Lackawanna, helping DeGraff's father Robert's Masons Lodge 887.

Both teen-agers are involved in several other fund-raising efforts throughout the year.

"It's in my dad's blood, so it's in my blood, too," the younger DeGraff said.

Kids Day, like Sunday's telethon itself, draws a great deal of friendly competition, and the biggest "battle" may be the annual unofficial competition between the University at Buffalo and M & T Bank.

Both groups had their armies of vendors on the streets again this morning, with each trying to sell somewhere in the neighborhood of 20,000 newspapers.

"It's part of our community service," UB student Bob Brooker, 22, said, as he stood in the darkness at the corner of Elmwood and Forest avenues at 5:55 a.m. "We do similar things, like fund-raising for the Cancer Society and cerebral palsy.

"It's a tradition in Buffalo," added Brooker, a member of Beta Alpha Psi fraternity.

An informal survey at half a dozen street corners this morning revealed a surprisingly large number of people who have friends or relatives who received special treatment at Children's.

Tom Thornton, 24, selling papers at Broadway and Michigan Avenue with fellow Key Bank employee Fran Lewis, said his little brother, Eric, was transferred to Children's the day he was born for treatment of an intestinal problem.

"They did a hell of a job," he said.

Perhaps none was feeling more grateful today than Johnston.

"I'm thanking God and the doctors and nurses who took care of Kevin," he said. "And I'm thanking the people who buy papers and urging them to give a little more."