STOCKS SLUMP AS INVESTORS TAKE PROFITS

The stock market gave up ground today as investors took profits.

The Dow Jones average of 30 industrials was down 19.55 points at 2,868.32 at midday.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by about 3 to 1 in nationwide trading of New York Stock Exchange-listed issues, with 1,008 down, 341 up and 468 unchanged.

Volume on the Big Board came to 84.72 million shares at noon, against 104.57 at the same time Monday.

The Persian Gulf War appeared nearer to a resolution following Iraq's announcement that it had begun withdrawing its troops from Kuwait.

That contention, coupled with the market's impressive advance since mid-January, gave investors a reason to take profits.

"You have to sell on the good news, because the best opportunity to reduce positions (is) when the market is surrounded by optimism," said Michael Metz, a vice president at Oppenheimer & Co.