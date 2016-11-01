NEW CATTARAUGUS PANEL TO MONITOR OVERSPENDING

A new Cattaraugus County panel that will monitor overspending in departments in an effort to keep the 1991 budget balanced will meet Thursday to organize.

Legislator Bruce J. Moody, R-Hinsdale, will head the panel of legislators meeting at 4 p.m. to set their guidelines for goals to regulate any financial irregularities in county government.

The panel was the idea of Legislature Chairman Don B. Winship, R-South Dayton, and approved by the Legislature Feb. 13. He said the panel will make recommendations to the Legislature that require remedial action, such as layoffs or shutting down programs.

Other Winship appointees to the panel are Peter M. Kittleson, R-Yorkshire; Gerard J. Fitzpatrick, R-Ellicottville; Minority Leader Joseph K. Eade, D-Olean; Richard E. Vossler, D-Allegany, and Mary E. Bernstein, D-Olean.