FOUR ECC TEAMS WIN TITLES; NCCC BEATS VILLA MARIA

Erie Community College won titles in four sports this weekend, including a sweep in the NJCAA Region III Bowling Championships in Utica.

ECC also won the the Eastern JUCO hockey title and the NJCAA Region III indoor track championship.

It was the 15th consecutive regional title for the ECC women bowlers, who totaled 6,051 pins and advanced to the national championships against four-year schools March 9-10 in Baltimore. Michelle Frank won the singles (651) and Lady Kats teammate Carrie Machuga was second (627), while Sandy Youker and Tracey Ziomek won the doubles with 1,191 and Ziomek the individual all-events at 1,242.

ECC also totaled 6,525 to win the men's bowling team title. The Kats' Rob Causer won the all-events (1,330) and teamed with Warren Guernsey to take the doubles (1,373).

BASKETBALL: Niagara County Community College closed its regular season Sunday with a 93-90 Penn-York Conference victory over Villa Maria and is seeded seventh for the National Junior College Athletic Association Region III tournament.

Niagara CCC will open play next Sunday against Champlain CC in Burlington, Vt.

Vic Weaver, a Cleveland Hill product, and Dennis McCullough each scored 21 points to lead NCCC. Jim Shiesley added 17 points and Chuck Kearney had 14 points and nine assists. NCCC shot 57.9 percent (37 of 62) from the field and closed at 15-10 overall, 10-8 in the conference.

Bill Perkins netted 35 points, including six three-pointers for Villa Maria, which led, 50-48, at halftime. Villa is 17-10, 9-9.

HOCKEY: ECC won the Eastern JUCO title with a 14-1 rout of Mohawk Valley CC.

John Mathiesen had two goals and five assists, while Tim Knight, Chris Hildreth, Joe Maley and Dave Cerroni each had two goals for the Kats (21-3-4, 8-1-1).

They are seeded No. 1 for the tournament at Utica this weekend.

MEN'S TRACK: Spencer Moore, George Hinson and Mike Brown set records for Erie CC as the Kats totaled a record 225 points to win their second straight NJCAA Region III indoor title at Hamilton College.

Moore set a school and Region III 55-meter record of 6.1 in the trials (Parris Burton of ECC won the event in 6.3), while regional records were set by Hinson (800 meters, 1:57.4) and Brown (triple jump, 47-5). Other ECC winners were Ned Szatkowski (high jump, 6-6), Craig Come (55 hurdles, 7.7), Alex Boyce (300 meters, 36.5, and 400, 52.1) and Scott Wawrzynek (1500, 4:26, and 5000, 15:53).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Julie Buntich's 18-footer with one second remaining gave Canisius a 67-66 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference win over Manhattan.

Jennifer McHugh, who was 10 for 10 from the free-throw line, scored 22 points for the Lady Griffs (13-11, 5-8).

Joann Balsamo had 14 points to lead St. Peter's (N.J.) to a 77-57 MAAC rout of Niagara. Kay Chakar had a career-high 22 points for the Lady Eagles (9-15, 3-10).

Lynne Baschnagel's career-high 26 points led the University at Buffalo in a 99-47 rout of Dowling. Trish Ryan added 14 points for the Royals (15-10).