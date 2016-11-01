DUPONT TO PAY WASTE DISPOSAL FINE

The E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co. has agreed to pay $1.85 million in penalties to settle a hazardous waste disposal dispute with the government, the third largest such fine ever obtained, officials announced.

The settlement with the Wilmington, Del., company was announced by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice.

The Du Pont settlement will resolve disposal and testing violations of the ban on land disposal of hazardous wastes at the company's Chambers Works facility in Deepwater, N.J., the EPA said. That is New Jersey's largest hazardous waste treatment and disposal facility.