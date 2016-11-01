WILLIAMSVILLE DEPOT

The former Williamsville Lehigh Valley Railroad Depot, constructed in 1896, is being restored by the Western New York Railway Historical Society.

The society bought the depot in 1989, and has entered into a long-term lease with the Village of Williamsville to keep it on its original site on South Long Street.

For many years passengers stopped at the depot on trips to and from Niagara Falls, Toronto and destinations throughout New York and beyond.

Western New Yorkers used the building daily in commuting to and from Buffalo until the early 1930s.

The railway historical society is restoring the depot, one of the last wooden depots in Erie County, as faithfully as possible. The structure will be painted a rich olive green with deep barn red trim, its original paint scheme. Inside, the freight room will become a small library and research area, the agent's office will contain telegraph set, dispatcher's phone and ticket window, as well as functioning as the main office for the society. The waiting room will contain historic displays depicting the railroad's contributions to the community.

Society renovators discovered colored glass transom windows boarded up inside the wall, and they will also be restored.