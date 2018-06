A man who robbed a woman in a Niagara Falls convenience store got a one-to-three-year jail term and a $150 fine Friday from Niagara County Judge Charles J. Hannigan.

Michael J. Svida, 33, of 1718 Niagara St., Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted robbery for the incident last December at the A Plus Mini Market, 1911 Ferry Ave.