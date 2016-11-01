LINWOOD AVENUE WOMAN IS HELD CAPTIVE, RAPED

A Linwood Avenue woman was held captive for more than 12 hours by a man who forced her into a van at knifepoint and raped her several times, police said.

She was released in a wooded area of Delaware Park Thursday morning and was found unconscious on Rumsey Road by two men about noon Thursday, police said.

She was listed in satisfactory condition in Erie County Medical Center.

Police said the woman was abducted after leaving a delicatessen at Main and West Ferry streets about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Her abductor was described as a tall man, about 35, with dark hair that was balding in the front. She was forced into a black van at knifepoint, police said.

Police said the rapist was described as having a tattoo of a skeleton on one arm and of a rose on his chest. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a Marlboro T-shirt and boots.

The victim described the van as being lined with rust-colored carpeting, and containing a captain's chair, refrigerator, pictures of women and a plaque with the name Doug on the dashboard.