GULF WAR SEEN AS OPPORTUNITY FOR WOMEN

Women in the military will return from the Persian Gulf war with a golden opportunity to strike a blow for equality in American life, Patricia Ireland, the national president-elect of the National Organization for Women, said Wednesday evening.

Addressing 225 local members of NOW in the Hyatt Regency Buffalo, Ms. Ireland recalled how women gained the right to vote after World War I and 18-year-olds got to vote as the result of the Vietnam War.

"I think the women in the gulf, the lesbians and gays in the gulf, the people of color in the gulf will come home with a very strong argument for equality and justice," she said.

The national organization officially opposes the American role in the war, she said, and a number of recent incidents have highlighted the problems women are having in the military.

"It is an unfortunate time, but it is also a time of possible change in the status quo, because things are shaking up," she said.

Because of the Vietnam War, "18-year-olds got the right to vote. They came home saying, 'Excuse me, but if we are old enough to fight we are old enough to vote.' "

"After the First World War," she said, "how did we get the vote? We embarrassed . . . President Wilson. "He was out selling democracy to the rest of the world . . . and women were chaining themselves to the White House saying, 'How about some democracy here at home?' "

Ms. Ireland said there's a "tragic irony" in the limitations placed on American servicewomen in Saudi Arabia, where Muslim traditions severely limit the role of women.

It's "compulsory pregnancy" to deny an American servicewoman an abortion, just because she's serving in a Muslim country that forbids abortion, she said.

And it's "gender apartheid," she added, for the U.S. military to require its women to travel and shop off base only with a male escort.

"He is supposed to pay for the purchases while they avert their eyes from the shopkeeper to avoid giving offense," she said.

"We can't help but wonder whether we would, with so little discussion, be defending a regime that practiced racial apartheid," Ms. Ireland added. If we were, for some unknown reason, defending South Africa, would we dare ask our African-American soldiers to avert their eyes to avoid giving offense to the racists there?"

The NOW leader also had choice words for "that Congress that authorized the use of force in the gulf." Its composition is 5 percent female and 95 percent white male, she said, with only two acknowledged homosexuals, both of them men.

"Is this a representative body?" she asked. "It's very important, because women have a different perspective. Whether we like it or not, we have a different experience in life at this point in our history."

Sixty percent of the women in Congress voted against the use of force in the gulf, she said, so if women had constituted 50 percent of Congress, the vote would have failed.

"I'm not here to say that all women are wonderful and no men are, because that's just not true and we all know it," Ms. Ireland said. "But I would take my chances 50-50 on what kinds of policies we would be able to set if we had a truly representative Congress."