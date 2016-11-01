BUFFALO WOMAN SENTENCED IN THEFT FROM HILLS STORE

Joan Warden, 48, of Sidney Street was sentenced in Cheektowaga Town Court Tuesday to one year in the Erie County Correctional Facility for petit larceny.

She was found guilty by a jury in December of a theft from Hills Department Store in Garden Village Plaza Aug. 9.

In other cases before Justice Thomas S. Kolbert:

Denis W. Daniels, 29, of Alfred D. Price Court was sentenced to a year in the correctional facility after pleading guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and trespass. He was arrested Nov. 13 on Midland Drive after a chase by town police.

Veronica Woods, 24, of Woeppel Street pleaded guilty to marijuana possession and was fined $75. Charges of criminal possession of marijuana and use of drug paraphernalia were dropped. She was

arrested Jan. 19.