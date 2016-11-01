WORKERS DRY MAIL IN CRASH

Postal Service workers dried jet fuel and foam Tuesday from some of the 14,509 pounds of mail inside a DC-9 cargo jet that crashed while taking off for Indianapolis after a flight from Buffalo.

Sunday's crash at Cleveland Hopkins Airport killed two. The plane was delivering express mail for Emery Worldwide, which contracts with the Postal Service for cargo flights.

About 6,500 pounds of mail removed from the wreckage was mailed, said Mike Sitter, a Postal Service inspector. About 300 pounds was damaged and was being repaired, he said.

About 80 percent of the rest of the mail on board was soaked with fuel, he said. After it is dried out, it will be mailed or repaired, he said. Those who don't receive mail that was on board will have to file claims.