WNY, CANADIAN OFFICIALS WILL ADDRESS GULF RALLY

Erie County Sheriff Thomas F. Higgins has joined the ranks of speakers at the Pro-Troop Rally at noon Saturday at the McKinley Monument in Niagara Square.

The rally is being organized to show support for American and Canadian troops in Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf.

"We hope those who have loved ones serving in the gulf area will join us," Buffalo Police Lt. Thomas Smith, an organizer of the rally, said Tuesday.

Other speakers include Mayor Griffin, Fort Erie Mayor John Teal, Erie County Executive Gorski, George H. Musgrove of the Canadian Consulate, Rep. Bill Paxon, R-Amherst, and State Sen. Anthony Masiello, D-Buffalo.

Thirty-three organizations from the Niagara Frontier and Canada will participate in the rally, said Lt. Thomas Masterson, also an organizer of the rally.