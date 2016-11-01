SUPPORT MEETING SCHEDULED FOR FAMILIES OF U.S. TROOPS

A meeting to provide information and mutual support for Cheektowaga families of men and women serving in the Middle East will be held at 7 p.m. next Wednesday in the Cheektowaga Senior Citizens Center, 3349 Broadway.

Councilman William P. Rogowski, chairman of the town's Veterans Affairs Committee, announced the session at a Town Board meeting Tuesday. The Veterans Committee is sponsoring the session. Relatives of members of the Armed Forces will be encouraged to share concerns as a support group at the meeting, he said. Also, a lawyer has volunteered to provide legal information, and a Red Cross representative will be present.