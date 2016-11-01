DEPEW SEEKING TO OFFSET AID LOSS BY HIRING FREEZE

The Village of Depew hopes to offset an anticipated $500,000 loss in state aid next year by instituting a hiring freeze on most village positions, Depew Mayor Arthur Domino said Tuesday.

Domino said the hiring freeze will be one of many ways the village will have to reduce spending to meet a possible elimination of state revenue-sharing funds for the 1991-92 fiscal year. The mayor said the village also will be able to reduce its payroll by selectively replacing employees who retire or quit.

The mayor must submit a tentative 1991-92 budget to the board by March 20.

The mayor also said he has cut $97,000 in spending from the current budget to meet this year's state aid shortfall. Computer equipment purchases and maintenance repairs were among the items eliminated or reduced.

The board also went on record opposing the state aid reduction and the proposed 10-cent tax increase on gasoline. Board members also encouraged village taxpayer groups to oppose the proposed aid reduction.