DEATHS DUE TO SMOKING ARE ON RISE FORMER HABITS ARE CATCHING UP

More Americans are quitting smoking and more are dying from smoking -- now more than 400,000 a year -- as the habits of the 1950s and '60s take an increasing toll, federal health officials said Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control said 434,175 Americans died from smoking in 1988, up 11 percent from the 390,000 deaths attributed to smoking in a 1985 study. Researchers said those numbers reflect a steady, deadly trend from 1965, when the calculated toll from smoking deaths was 188,000.

"The problem is, we are now paying for what happened 20, 30 years ago, when large numbers of people smoked in large amounts," said Dr. William Roper, CDC director. "Even though the percentage of Americans now smoking is lower than in the past, the burden of the past practice is coming clear."

That includes more than 100,000 annual deaths from lung cancer, the leading cause of smoking-related deaths, Roper noted. The CDC reported 111,985 smoking-related lung cancer deaths for 1988, up from 106,000 in 1985 and 38,100 in 1965.

"It takes 10, 20 years for the cancer caused by smoking to result," he said.

Smoking also resulted in 48,896 other cancer deaths, such as mouth cancers and pancreatic cancer, in 1988; 201,002 deaths from cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease and arterial disease; and 82,857 deaths from respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and emphysema, among other causes.

The CDC also said 3,825 Americans died from lung cancer caused by others' smoking, or passive smoke. But the CDC's statistical formulas do not yet include passive smoking deaths from heart diseases, which a recent study estimated at 37,000 a year.

CDC researchers estimate that 29 percent of Americans smoke, down from 30 percent in 1985 and 40 percent in 1964, the year of the landmark surgeon general's warning against smoking.

CDC surveys show women are slower to give up the habit than men, that Americans younger than 44 smoke more than older people and the 1988 death rate attributable to smoking was 12 percent higher for blacks than for whites.