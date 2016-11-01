DON'T LOSE YOUR REFUND

It seems hard to believe, but every year the IRS is stuck with loads of refund checks that can't be delivered because taxpayers have moved and not left forwarding addresses. In 1990 the postal service returned $40 million in tax refund checks to the IRS. The agency says taxpayers who move should make sure it has their new address, not only to get refund checks, but to receive other important IRS correspondence, such as bills or audit notices.

When you move, write to the IRS service center where you mailed your last tax return. Include your full name, signature, Social Security number, and old and new addresses. Those who file joint returns should provide this information for both spouses. The IRS has a change of address form, No. 8822, which can be obtained by calling 800-TAX-FORM (829-3676).