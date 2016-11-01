WAR OVERSHADOWS THE SPIRIT OF ENVIRONMENTALISM

"Do no dishonor to the earth lest you dishonor the spirit of man."

-- From "The Outermost House,"

by Henry Beston

One feels almost irrelevant today.

Writing about environment when two great battles will dominate the headlines -- one domestic, benign and relatively harmless; the other foreign, destructive and counterproductive -- leaves one with a sense of deja vu.

After 31 years and a generation of football frustration, the Buffalo Bills and their fans have arrived, only to find their day in the sun clouded by a war.

This day television viewers will have a double feature -- the Super Bowl interspersed with a more deadly form of battle.

For almost a century, conservation has been a force in society, one that in the past two decades took on new meaning as man's ability to sharply alter the ecology of the planet cast grave doubts about ultimate survival.

One was almost lulled into believing that humankind was preparing to embrace global concern to halt the madness and greed that industrialized nations have wrought. Peace swept through Europe, and its tide was welcome as a symbol of renewal. Now we sit riveted to the news as one horror exceeds the next. We listen and see the bits and pieces of information a free nation imparts to those who will pay the bill socially and economically for generations.

Historians may well look back on this nation and wonder what prompted the leaders of the United States to unleash mass destruction at a time when peace seemed to be overtaking the planet. We have succeeded in snatching war from the jaws of peace. To what end?

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during the debate leading to support for the president's use of force, quoted King Hussein of Jordan as warning that "we could have an ecological disaster of the first order."

"Some of the consequences could be . . . oil spills equal to a dozen Exxon Valdez spills coursing through gulf waters; oil fires raging for weeks and perhaps months; smoke and debris blocking sunlight, causing temperatures to drop and altering crop seasons, which could result in widespread famine; toxic plumes ascending to the upper atmosphere and falling as acid rain; millions of fish, dolphins, sea birds and other marine life awash onto gulf shores; chemical contamination of air, water and vegetation; the Persian Gulf as a dead sea."

Other assessments are equally devastating. Bush is fond of saying that one of his reasons for going to war is to maintain America's quality of life. Imagine what the price of a single $1.3 million Patriot missile would provide in human terms, in parks, in homes, in hospitals, in public schools.

We may one day look around us at the shells of cities, the desolation of empty manufacturing plants, the hollowness of education, the failure of mass transportation, the wastelands that once were parks, and ponder the price we have paid for war. We may find the nation slipping nvironmentalism

further behind the rest of the world while we play soldier and world bully.

The nation is in a recession that has crippled every budget from the federal government to villages. Vital public services and programs are being scrapped, yet as a nation we have found $600 million to $2 billion a day for a destructive rampage.

New York State must lay off workers, cut funding for schools, strip budgets of essential services, cut social services and medical programs while in a single push of a missile button we expend millions to kill and maim and destroy.

The money that is being directed to war could and should be directed toward improving this nation's and the world's quality of life. One day's war bill would be enough to start remedial action at dozens of U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Energy sites where government and contractors have disregarded even basic safety and environmental concerns.

The war is taking a terrible toll, and sadly, there is no going back. One can feel deeply for those who carry out the directives of their commander in chief, but one can think only harshly of those leaders who catapulted us into this disaster, for they dishonor both the Earth and the spirit of man.

We are led by a president whose public utterances in time of crisis encourage fun and games. "Life must go on," he says. Not once has he suggested sacrifice; not once has he called for lower thermostats or conservation of gasoline; not once has he called for an energy policy that would make us less reliant, less dependent on oil. Indeed, his secretary of state admits that he stayed out of the administration's debate on global warming because of potential conflict of interest due to his extensive oil holdings. Bush, an Ivy League Texan, made his bundle in the oil fields.

To his credit, Gov. Cuomo has called for an energy conservation program and has provided incentives to energy companies to encourage conservation. Utilities such as Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. are spending money to promote conservation.

We have heard not one word from Washington. Little wonder that those who promote peace have taken to the streets, shouting, "No blood for oil."

One can ponder the American mood. For most, World War I, with its horrible trench war, its use of mustard gas and its toll of the grunts, is not even a memory. For many, World War II, with the horror of the atom bomb, is a distant thing, a day recalled more for bargain sales than for death. Korea is almost a forgotten police action, and Vietnam is a source of national discomfort that leaves one feeling unclean. That's not to forget Grenada and Panama, which were training exercises to use our bloated arsenal of weapons. Twenty years after Vietnam, the nation is once again satisfying its lust for armed conflict in another war in which there will be no winners, no victory, no resolution of the root cause of Middle East unrest. Peace may prove more difficult than war.

For environmentalists it is a disastrous decision, a setback from which the spirit may never recover. Once again we have opted for destruction of the planet.

Henry Beston, a careful observer of all about him, spent months on Nauset Beach on Cape Cod living simply and recorded it all. His simple cottage, now a national monument owned by the Audubon Society, was swept away, not by war but by waves. He would have been at peace with that. Our warlords might have had it another way -- perhaps a target on a practice bombing run.

Peace.