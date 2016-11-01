QUAKE STIRS FEARS OF MISSILE ATTACK

Some people called police, believing their city was under an Iraqi Scud missile attack. But it turned out the shock they felt Friday night was a mild earthquake that registered 3.2 on the Richter scale, said geologists at the University of Toledo.

Police switchboards throughout Cleveland and its suburbs were flooded with calls from residents asking about the rumble they felt around 10:30 p.m. EST. Kathy Davis, a police dispatcher in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid, said some callers thought it was a Scud missile attack.