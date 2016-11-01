FORMS IN A CROWD; PRESENTATION DIMS SCULPTURES' EFFECT

"POSTWAR Sculpture From the Collection" is a light entertainment, a pleasant way to get gallery-goers through the Buffalo winter.

It didn't have to be that. The Albright-Knox Art Gallery has a formidable collection of modern sculpture executed since 1945. (Recent sculpture acquisition is hardly adventuresome, however. More of that later.)

The exhibition comes on like a potpourri. Sculptures are arranged around "tendencies" so vague that any interested novice will soon be lost in a mire of generalities. Works of great magnificence are coupled with lesser, sometimes feeble, works. And the relevance of one work to another is often foggy at best.

Worse, works barely on speaking terms with their neighbors claim space for what seems purely decorative reasons. Why, for example, does a minor Chryssa (the 1959 "Letter T") hang on the wall in a room that includes Carl Andre, Robert Morris and Joel Shapiro, Beverly Pepper, Eric Levine and others of formalist/conceptualist bent? Merely to fill a spot on the wall?

Evidently the curators of the show, in selecting and arranging the specific pieces, couldn't decide whether to go for look or for content. So they went for a little of each. It's an uncomfortable position that trivializes the work.

To further confuse matters the sculpture court, the best spot for large sculpture in the gallery, languishes in ambiguity. A Yaacov Agam, postwar in date and style, is there. A Beverly Pepper hides behind a column as though waiting in ambush. A soft-green Chryssa, despite its neon components, blends in with a plant nearby. And Jacques Lipchitz's great "Sacrifice" (1948) is consigned to the perimeter.

Alexander Calder's "The Cone" (1960), a piece that might have served as the centerpiece for the show, is inexplicably teamed with Duayne Hatchett's arc of aluminum and plexiglass. Behind the Hatchett we might expect another postwar work. We get instead a 50 B.C. Roman "Diana." Then, across the way, an erotic and muscular female figure by Gaston Lachaise -- done in 1927 -- adds to the incongruity.

I take it these examples of postwar sculpture are not part of the show and that we should be advised to pack away their dominating effects in a separate memory niche before we enter the gallery labeled "Postwar Sculpture From the Collection." Or should whim dictate? Should we half-heartedly take some into account and not others? Whichever way we choose leads to confusion.

The show begins quietly in the first gallery with a sweet academic air. Two small and delicate Calders nearly touch. Henry Moore's "Oval With Points" looks precious in its plastic box. Jean Arp's "Figure Classique," the largest work in the room, exhibits an Olympian detachment. Even Alberto Giacometti's "Man Walking" seems tamed by the environment, more the mall walker than striding anguished modern man.

The joviality of Pablo Picasso's "Female Bather Playing" doesn't seem to make a dent in the reserved atmosphere of the room. And Jean Dubuffet's "Milestone to Logic VII," placed dead-center, looks almost glum.

After such a sober introduction it was clearly time to bring out the trumpets of modern sculpture. But the main gallery -- the big push of the show -- can hardly muster an aside on the oboe. Andre's "Lead-Copper Plain" can hold a smaller space, but here its conceptual audacity is swallowed up. Morris' folded felt piece looks -- is? -- merely decorative. And Pepper's "Termary Altar" milks to death a couple of commonplace ideas of modern sculpture.

It's a dismal room, helped not at all by Roy Lichtenstein's awful "Picture and Pitcher" and Tom Butter's sloppy remake of formalist notions. Butter's inclusion indicates how lean the gallery collection is in works after 1980. The collection depends too much on artists involved in highly artificial, hothouse aesthetics. Nancy Graves is the perfect example. She makes pretty, formally proper inventions involving bronze renditions of such things as pea pods and zucchini.

Thomas Langan-Schmidt's "Plastic Detergent Bottles Bob in Ventian Canals as Green Grass Glass Billows in Tourists Shops" is the single work that recognizes that something is going on in sculpture outside the modernist tradition. And though engagingly funky, it's not great. Sadly, what passes for daring in gallery acquisitions these days is Dennis Oppenheim's silly and pretentious piece "Newton Discovering Gravity." To the injury that the piece does to the mind is added the insult (on a wall blurb) that Oppenheim is somehow connected to a conceptualism "in which the idea takes precedence over the resulting physical object."

One side gallery might have been labeled "The Machine Age Meets Whimsy and Truth." Here the point is made that modern sculpture was in its great days an art of assemblage. Industry with its new materials forever changed the look and feel -- and content -- of sculpture.

But how are these points made? By making a virtual checklist of ways to use these materials. There's the grandly heroic -- John Chamberlain's crushed auto body sculpture. There's the anxious abstract figure -- David Smith's great "Tank Totem IV." There's whimsey -- Richard Stankiewitz's metaphorical junk figure. And there's literalism -- Richard Hunt's "Icarus," which blithely turns machine parts into body shapes.

The best rooms avoid this didactic approach. One small gallery mixes dada and dada/pop works to great effect. Marcel Duchamp's cunning assemblage "Why Not Sneeze Rose Selavy?" leads the pack (never mind that this is an artist's copy of a 1921 original). Joseph Cornell, his "intelligent poetry" always in evidence, holds the mental center with "Soap Bubble Set (Ostend Hotel)." Then, working the edges, are Yves Klein and his three colored sponges (absurd objects that make absurdity seem commonplace) and Claes Oldenburg with "Ice Cream Being Eaten" and the ragged "Letter Tenement." The room is completed by the mock grandeur of Arman's "dissected" violins ("Toccata and Fugue") and Jime Dine's spoof on self-sufficient modernism, "10 Formal Fingers."

My objection to this show comes down to its lack of nerve. It's a poor example of democracy in action. Every work is treated as equal to every other work. For instance, Dan Flavin's wonderful four-square arrangement of colored fluorescent tubes demands its own room. It is meant to transform the walls and floor with its spread of yellow and pink light.

What is finally transformed by Flavin's light is Joseph Beuys' "Zinc Box" sitting nearby. Something brave should be made of the Beuys piece -- it is the sole representative of German art of the '70s. It deserves more. As it's displayed here, it is overwhelmed by Flavin and harried by lightweight pieces by Richard Serra and Alan Saret.

Make no mistake: The show contains many great works of art. It is worth seeing on that account alone. But museums, by the way they select and display works, are caretakers of meaning. An exhibition, if it's not to be merely filler in a down season, must shape that meaning.