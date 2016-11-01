MAYOR REQUESTS CITY-PAY SUBSIDY TO AID RESERVISTS

Mayor Griffin is seeking to subsidize the military pay of 17 city employees on reserve duty in the Persian Gulf war, a decision that has struggling spouses of the reservists overjoyed.

"It's fabulous," Ruth Bienko said today. "What Kenny makes in military pay in one month is what he makes in two weeks here with the city."

Her husband, Kenneth Bienko, is a lieutenant in the Buffalo Police Department and was shipped out in September with the Coast Guard Reserve port security unit. He is one of 11 Buffalo police officers now on active duty.

The mayor's plan would provide the difference in salary between what a reservist is paid and what he or she earned as a city employee for the duration of their absence in the Persian Gulf.

If approved by the Common Council, the mayor's proposal would be the second extension of benefits to city employees on active duty. Griffin announced Oct. 1 that he was extending paid leave benefits by 30 days to reservists and also extended their medical benefits by six months.

Mrs. Bienko said she and her three children have experienced hard times since extended city pay benefits for her husband expired in early December.

"It's been tough making ends meet," she said. "But people we owe money to have been fabulous, accepting what I can give them. With this, it will be great."