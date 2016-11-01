BETHLEHEM EYEING 2,000 JOB CUTS

Bethlehem Steel Corp. and British Steel PLC today announced they will study a possible joint venture that could cost 2,000 jobs, mainly at Bethlehem, and end steelmaking in the city.

Bethlehem said the plan would not affect its operations in Lackawanna.

The companies' talks to date have been based on restructuring and combining certain parts of Bethlehem's structural and rail business units in Bethlehem and Steelton, Pa., and a "significant capital investment," Bethlehem said in a statement.

Bethlehem said the possible deal would let the firms "create an internationally competitive business able to meet fully the market requirement in the products concerned."

Steelmaking for the new venture would be located at Steelton and discontinued at Bethlehem, where it has been a vital part of the economy for more than a century.