PAXON AIDE IS ENDORSED FOR WILLIAMSVILLE TRUSTEE

James P. Hayes, an aide to U.S. Rep. Bill Paxon, R-Amherst, has been endorsed for village trustee in the March 19 election in Williamsville, the Village Harmony Party announced today.

Hayes joins Patrick M. Kelly as the newly organized Harmony Party's candidates. Their opponents will be incumbent Trustee Richard P. Sweeney and Mary E. Lowther, endorsed by the Village Party.

Hayes, 26, served on Capitol Hill as Paxon's legislative assistant for environmental and senior citizens issues. Before joining the congressman's staff, Hayes was an admissions officer at Canisius College.

"In an age of spiraling state and federal budget deficits, we need aggressive new leadership who won't be afraid to compete for dwindling resources in a tough economic environment," Hayes said.

"I'm the one candidate in this race who can claim real experience at those levels of government. I'll use that experience to keep our village strong and independent," he said.

A resident of Farber Lane, Hayes is a parishioner of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, a former trustee of Mount St. Joseph Academy, and was youth chairman of the Diocesan Catholic Charities Appeal in 1982.